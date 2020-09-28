Nicholas Lee Brittain
February 14, 1992 - September 11, 2020
Nicholas Lee Brittain passed away Sept. 11, 2020 at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s hospital in New York City due to complications following a violent assault. Investigation is pending.
Born Feb. 14, 1992 to Lyn R. Creel and Donald L. Brittain at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Oregon.
Nicholas was predeceased by his mother Lyn Creel and his grandparents Roberta Ridgeway & Joseph Latta, as well as Don and Dolores Brittain. He is survived by his sisters Stacey Tarvin, Sarah Baker and Katherine Creel, his father Donald Brittain, as well as a large extended family and many friends.
He will be remembered as a sweet brother, friend and son. He was funny, kind and a wonderful artist. He will be missed dearly.
His remains were cremated and the ashes will be spread on his birthday in 2021.