Nellie Margaret Baker, born March 9, 1922 in Portland, Oregon, died December 19, 2019 in Redmond, Oregon at Brookside Place assisted living center. She was 97, had been a life-long Oregonian and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for the past 67 years.

She was preceded in death by: her first husband Al Imel who had been in the 82nd Airborne during WWII; her second husband Gilbert (Gib) Baker a Korean War era veteran and member of the Siletz Tribe; her parents Samuel Rolley Clinton and Etta Euphemia (Vollum) Clinton; and all of her siblings Thelma (Clinton) Tate, May (Clinton) Hallowell, Ralph Clinton and Evelyn Clinton.

She is survived by many loving family members and friends.

Services will be held at Redmond Memorial Chapel located at 717 SW 6th Street Redmond, Oregon on Friday January 3 at 11:00AM.

A small graveside service will also take place Monday January 6 at 12:00 noon at the Confederated Tribes- Grand Ronde Cemetery located at 9201 Grand Ronde Road, Grand Ronde, Oregon 97347 about 2/3 mile North of Highway 18 on the left (West) side of the road. She will be interred next to her late husband, Gib.

A celebration of Nellie’s life is planned for later in the Spring.