Nate Aldo Sundahl of La Pine, OR
June 24, 1942 - Aug. 22, 2020
Arrangements: Baird Memorial Chapel of La Pine is honored to serve the Sundahl family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign the online guestbook.
Nate Aldo Sundahl of La Pine, OR
June 24, 1942 - Aug. 22, 2020
Arrangements: Baird Memorial Chapel of La Pine is honored to serve the Sundahl family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign the online guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.