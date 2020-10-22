Natalie Julia Ward Higlin
Oct. 8, 1931 - Oct. 11, 2020
With family by her side, Natalie left us peacefully on October 11th to be with her Heavenly Father.
Born in Seattle, WA to Walter and Camille Ward, Natalie was the third in line to their three girls. She attended her first 12 years of school at Forest Ridge Convent, graduating in 1949. She then went on to San Francisco College for Women (now Lone Mountain College) in CA.
Natalie married William (Bill) Higlin on July 11, 1953. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage, raised four children, and brought smiles and laughter to their many friends.
After many years in the banking business, Natalie switched her focus to her most favorite job; being a MOM. She enjoyed playing card games, bingo, knitting, bowling, and reading, and you’d never see Natalie without her beautifully polished red fingernails and red lipstick. Natalie was also an avid sports fan and could be seen on weekends watching about any game on TV while playing cards with her kids. She cheered for many teams over the years, but once retired in Bend, she was back to cheering for her favorite Seattle Mariners and Seahawks.
Natalie is survived by her sister Marita Pezman of Seal Beach CA. Her children; Terri (Gary) Solterbeck of Payette Idaho, Will (Patty) Higlin of Salem Oregon, Geoff (Erica) Higlin of Bend Oregon, Son in law Richard Enright of Bend Oregon. Nine grandchildren; Kelly, Joe, Shannon, Tina, Alicia, Megan, Nic, Courtney, and Max, as well as eight great-grandchildren.
We will all miss Mom’s contagious laughter and smile, but we are at peace knowing that she is now reunited with her mom and dad, infant sister Madeline, husband Bill and eldest daughter Stephanie.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Partners in Care Hospice, Bend Oregon.
A graveside service under the direction of Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home will be arranged at a later date.