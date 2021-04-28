Nancy Martin Hazlewood Ariail
May 16, 1945 - March 21, 2021
Nancy Martin Hazlewood Ariail died peacefully at home surrounded by family and her pets on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Nancy’s purpose in life was spreading joy and beauty to everyone she met. She also had an abiding need to provide service and support to her community. In Bend, she supported Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Bend High School, Cascade Middle School, Special Olympics, Bend Outdoor School, SMART, and Parkinson’s Dance Group.
Nancy was born in Camden, New Jersey and moved with her family over the years to Cincinnati , Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and finally to Hollywood, California where she finished high school. She enrolled and attended Oregon State University before moving to Bend in 1965 where she met and married Jack Hazlewood. They had two children, Tiff any and Jack Jr. Nancy provided daycare for the children of several families along with her own before taking a job with Bend High School classified staff . She worked for 15 years with the Bend-La Pine School District. Her final years there were spent teaching life skill students at Cascade Middle School and Bend High School.
Nancy was passionate about quilting. She began sewing at the age of six and made the first of many quilts when she was 15 years old. She made baby quilts for the children of friends and family, each unique and special for the individual child. Nancy was a member of several quilting groups, regularly involved in crafting quilts for orphans, foster care children, Veterans, and nursing homes. Her artistry was shared as she taught quilting classes. One of her most cherished quilts was created from 365 different blocks, one made each day over the course of a year. Her last quilt was finished in the fall of 2020. Over the last several years Nancy crafted art quilts to interpret the Deschutes Public Library’s Novel Idea project.
Nancy married Jim Ariail in 1989 and the two began a life together filled with adventure and travel. They both retired from the Bend-La Pine School District in 1992 and moved to Wellington, Alabama. There they restored the 1855 Ariail family farmhouse where Jim was born. They lived in the home for 19 years welcoming visitors from all over the nation. They returned to Bend in 2011.
Nancy was up for trying anything new that came along. She competed in the first Pole Peddle Paddle Race held at Drake Park in 1977 and continued to participate for many subsequent years. She loved Nordic skiing at area snow parks, hiking local trails, and was one of the early windsurfers at Elk Lake. Nancy introduced anyone she could to cross country skiing. She returned to Central Oregon to ski each February while living in Alabama.
Nancy is survived by her husband Jim, her brother Pete, children Stephanie Merrill, Tiffany Tisdel, Jack Hazlewood Jr., Scott Ariail, Kiley Ariail and grandchildren Annie, Luke, Vivian, Keegan, and Spencer. A celebration of life will be held later this summer.
Contributions can be made to the Meissner Nordic Ski area at https://meissnernordic.org/donate/