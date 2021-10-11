Nancy Horn Pool passed away on Sunday, September 19 at OHSU in Portland, Oregon. Nancy experienced complications from pancreatic surgery. She was 72 years old.
Nancy was born in Bend, OR. on November 27, 1948 to Fritz and Lue Horn; both of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Ernie Pool, her sister Gwen (Gene) Sanders; stepchildren Sam and Mattie Pool; and nephews Jeff and Mathias Sanders.
After graduating from Bend Senior High School, she attended the University of Oregon, and Linfield College, where she earned her BA in business. Nancy owned Horn Personnel in Bend for several years before moving to Salem where she worked for the Public Utilities Commission. Upon retirement, she left Salem and moved “home” to Bend.
Nancy loved to travel. She took several bike tours to destinations in the US and abroad, making new friends every where she went. In addition to travel, she knit adorable baby sweaters that she donated to families in need. Her beaded bracelets, cross stitch pictures, and needlepoint pillows are works of art. When she wasn’t crafting, she enjoyed reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, and playing cards. She adored animals and especially enjoyed her time with her two dogs, Dora and Rusty. Nancy leaves behind a wide circle of devoted friends, all of whom will dearly miss her friendship and delightful sense of humor.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.