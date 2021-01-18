Nancy Gossett Johnson
May 10, 1934—December 25, 2020
She did it beautifully—with the Grace she always exemplified in life. Our mom, Nancy Gossett Johnson, 86, took flight for new horizons—a woman of impeccable timing and planning, she spread her wings on Christmas Day at an auspicious time, 10:10 a.m.
Nan exuded elegance, charm, beauty, resilience, patience and enviable positivity—not to mention a fine sense of humor—to the end. She was so loved by a huge circle of friends and family—and she loved us back hard. As one of her dearest friends, Barbara Giesy, noted: ‘No one will soon forget her love and her tenacious loyalty to her family, her friends, the Ducks, and the Democratic Party—in that order.’
A steadfast Unitarian, Mom taught and role modeled those ideals: individual freedom of belief, the free use of reason in religion, a united world community, and social conscience.
With an affinity for civic-minded contributions, Nan was a tireless volunteer for the arts community, education and schools, environment and the Democratic Party. She was a beloved and longtime volunteer at the Portland Art Museum, Contemporary Crafts Art Gallery, Oregon Historical Society, PTA, Friends of the Gorge, and the Unitarian Church of Portland.
Nan was also the consummate entertainer and party-planner, hosting friends and family for holiday celebrations, epic 60’s and 70’s cocktail parties, themed costume festivities and sit-down dinners with the best of friends.
One of Nan’s favorite pursuits was hiking in her beloved Columbia River Gorge with a women’s hiking group. And she was an iconic fixture for other striders up on Fairmont Blvd. in Portland where she strolled with friends nearly every day for more than 30 years.
Nancy Lee Gossett grew up in Bremerton, Washington before attending the University of Oregon where she met a strapping football player, Harry Hegeman Johnson. They were married and raised three children in Portland. Nan enjoyed a short career as a 5th grade teacher before diving headlong into a full-time profession as ‘Mom!’
Nan enjoyed the last three years at her darling condo in Bend where she was close to family and friends—and really appreciated the change of lifestyle, pace and scenery.
She was fiercely devoted to her family and found immense joy and pride in those three kids and six amazing grandchildren, who each ‘hung the moon’ in Gram Nan’s eyes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, and is survived by her three children, Claudia (Michael), Margo (Stephen) and Ross (Heather)—and the loves of her life, six incredible grandchildren, Meagan, Alex Anne, Heidi, Peter, Hannah and Fletcher.
Mom, thank you for a lifetime of loving, warm, funny and poignant memories. You had a wonderful life—and because of you, we do, too. We are honored and humbled to call you ‘Momma’—and we love you so much.
Now fly with the angels! We’ll be watching for you.
Contributions can be made in Nancy’s name to the Portland Art Museum, Oregon Historical Society, Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) or Friends of the Gorge.