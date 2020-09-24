1931-2020
Mrs. Patricia (Pat) Martin, age 89, Passed away Friday September 4, 2020. She was born March 8, 1931 in Oshkosh, WI to Edward and Loretta Meyer.
Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Bob Martin and her brother, Bob Meyer
She was a member of the Catholic church, a teacher, and a homemaker. She enjoyed her ladies clubs (Bingo, Red Hat Society, and Birthday Club) , traveling. She also enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Pat is survived by her 3 children, Steve Martin, Mike Martin, Kathie (Martin) Spencer, 7 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. She will be lovingly missed by many.
A special thank you to her nurse, and caregivers at mount Bachelor assisted living and memory care, and her doctor.
A private service will be held Friday September 18, 2020 at the Eagle Point Veterans Cemetery. Any donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association