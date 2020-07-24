Monte Blue Rhinehart of Silver Lake, OR
Aug. 24, 1937 - July 14, 2020
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on July 24, 2020 at 2:00pm at Silver Lake Fire Hall in Silver Lake, Oregon with a reception immediately following. Please wear a mask and bring your own snacks.
Contributions may be made to: Donations may be made in Monte’s honor to Silver Lake Fire Department and EMT’s.