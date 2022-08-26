August 14, 1964 - August 23, 2022
Monica V Miller, the beloved wife of John Nash of
Bend, Oregon, and mother to Sabrina F. Miller and
Benjamin P.R. Miller, passed away at 3:00 PM on
August 23, 2022. She was 58 years old.
Monica was a native of Italy and earned a
baccalaureate degree in Psychology from La
Sapienza in Rome, Italy. She went on to work at
Stanford University in the Department of Psychiatry
with some of the most prominent researchers on
schizophrenia and psychosis.
Monica was a published poet and loved the arts and literature. More than
anything, she was a light-hearted, warm, generous, and compassionate spirit. For
the past 12 years, she worked as a caregiver at Touchmark in Bend and placed
great value in caring for others. She brought light, humor, and love to everyone.
She meant so much to so many. Monica was also an accomplished dancer, and
loved dancing with her family to the Commodore's "Brickhouse" and Queen's
"Another One Bites the Dust".
Survived by husband John Nash, children Benjamin P.R. Miller, 26, and Sabrina F.
Miller, 23, of Bend.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Aspen Hall in Bend at 5:00 PM on
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Find everything you need to know to live your best Central Oregon life. Only $13 if you subscribe today. • Full digital access to all online content• Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning*Add Sunday print for FREE
— Jenny Smithers, Bend SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTERS
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
Sorry, an error occurred.
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.