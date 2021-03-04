Mona Lee Judson
September 16, 1937 - February 26, 2021
Mona Lee Judson, age 83, passed away peacefully with her three children by her side on February 26, 2021. She was born, Mona Lee Kirchmeier, in House, New Mexico on September 16, 1937 and later moved to the Pacific Northwest. She lived in Redmond, Oregon for the past 23 years and was much loved by colleagues and patrons of the Fred Meyer Floral and Garden Center, where she worked for 14 years. Mona loved gardening, photography, crafting, and spending time with her children and her beloved grandchildren. She is survived by two brothers, three children, seven grandchildren, and three greatgrandchildren. Her children would like to express their deep appreciation for the wonderful care she received from her hospice team through Partners In Care of Bend. If desired, memorial contributions can be made in her name to The Shepherd’s House, PO Box 5484 Bend OR 97701, or to Partners In Care, Hospice Bend, at partnersbend.org