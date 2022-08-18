May 25, 1931 - August 9, 2022

Mona Key, of Bend, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, of natural causes. She was 91 years old. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 21 at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Bend. Reception to follow at 4:30 p.m. at The Loft of Bend, 919 Bond St.