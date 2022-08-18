Mona Key, of Bend, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, of natural causes. She was 91 years old. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 21 at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Bend. Reception to follow at 4:30 p.m. at The Loft of Bend, 919 Bond St.
Mona Key was born May 25, 1931, in Oslo, Norway. Her parents were Kristian and Clara Claussen and she had one sister, Wenche Haug. She married Edward Key on Aug. 9, 1952, in Oslo, Norway. Mona received a B.A. in English from the College of Notre Dame in Belmont and spent 20 years as Director of Early Childhood Education for the Jewish Community Center in Palo Alto, California. After retirement, Mona and Ed moved to Bend in 1991 where Mona volunteered as a SMART coordinator, a non-profit which provides early childhood reading support.
In addition to teaching and volunteer work, Mona had many interests including cross-country skiing, hiking, reading, gardening, knitting and Tai Chi. She was a member of the Bend Sons of Norway and American Association of University Women.
Survivors include a son, Christoper Key and wife Kendra, of Portland; two daughters, Cyndi Kautz and husband, Brady of Bend, and Kari Rocca and husband, Tom of San Francisco, six grandchildren: Megan Ramstedt, Max Key, Sean Bissell, Ava Decker,
Willem Decker, Mariel Rocca, and one greatgrandchild, Juni Rose Ramstedt.
She was preceded in death by husband, Ed and sister, Wenche. Memorial contributions may be made to: