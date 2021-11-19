Molly Wolf

Molly Jane Olmsted Wolf passed away peacefully on October 17, 2021. This ended a seven year battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was born on January 15, 1946, to Howard and Eleanor Olmsted in Elyria, Ohio. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Rex, her bothers James Olmsted and Thomas Olmsted, her daughter Shelly Kirkpatrick, her grandsons Ryan and Kyle, her step daughters Lisa Day and Stacey Yanetta, her grandsons Nicholas and Michael Yanetta, and her niece Shannon Olmsted and her daughter Leah. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Susan.
Molly grew up in Elyria where she attended high school and then Lakeland College. After working in the investment community, she opened her own yarn and knitting business, “A Yarn Good Thing”. Molly was a very skilled knitter who enjoyed giving lessons to others.
Molly always was smiling and had a great sense of humor. She had a very caring and loving heart and made those around her happier. Molly really enjoyed playing her piano and loved animals especially her golden retriever and her parrots. She was an awesome cook and won prizes for her pastry creations.
Seeking the perfect retirement location, Molly and Rex moved to Bend in 2005. They purchased a new home in SW Bend where they lived for fourteen years before moving to the Touchmark retirement facility where Molly resided in memory care for three years before passing.
Per Molly’s wishes, her remains will be taken back to the family plot in Fulton Ohio. No services are planned.
