Mildred Lucille Brown of Redmond, OR

March 2, 1926 - August 11, 2021

Arrangements: Arrangements Entrusted To: Redmond Memorial Chapel www.redmondmemorial.com ; 541.548.3219

Services: Services will be announced for this fall.

Contributions may be made to:

St. Charles Hospice, 2500 NE Neff Rd., Bend, OR 97701