Mike M Myers passed away on his 64th Birthday, Monday, December 28, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Mike was born in Albany, Oregon on December 28th, 1956 to Don and Lucille Myers. He grew up in Albany, spending summers in the logging camps of The Cascades with his family. He graduated from SAHS in 1975, where he was a member of the newspaper staff and the Rebel’s Football Team.
Mike married Marlene Klein in September of 1978 in Albany. He spent his professional career working for Pacificorp in a variety of positions and locations in Oregon. He loved his work and the friendships he acquired over the years. Mike and Marlene raised two children in Central Oregon and he looked back on his time in the High Desert fondly.
Mike was always a champion for the underdog, he loved people and spending time with his extensive family. His unique outlook on the world, gentle spirit and sense of humor will be dearly missed by many. Mike is survived by his wife Marlene, children Blaine and Bethany, along with their spouses Neesa and Christopher. He is also survived by his two sisters, Sandra Roth and Roxy Rios. Mike is preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will take place at a TBD date when those who knew and loved him can gather in remembrance. Memorial donations can be made in Mike’s name to BEW 125 Brotherhood Fund, or Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon.