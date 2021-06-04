Micki Turner
Micki has been a lifelong student of Consciousness and learning. She was a person of deep faith, compassion, generosity, and an authentic and quiet presence.
She felt blessed to have careers in college teaching, workshop design and facilitation, and over 35 years as a clinical social worker. She respected the courage of clients who were committed to changing and healing old habits and wounds which enabled them to meet life with healthier life choices.
After she retired, her great joy was in providing Reiki for cancer patients at St. Charles Hospital and First Presbyterian Church. Reading to kindergarteners through the SMART program and seeing their perspective on life was very enjoyable. She also loved the experience of writing music and Haiku a good modality for someone of few words.
Being in nature lifted her spirit and provided a deep stillness during the many challenges of her life. In keeping with her spiritual practice of lovingkindness, she offers this blessing:
“May you take yourself less seriously and hold yourself more kindly as you go thru life challenges that can serve your growth.”
There will be no formal service held at this time. Should friends and acquaintances be of a mind, Micki would appreciate you do something kind for a stranger or someone you know without remuneration and to ask the receiver to “pass it on.