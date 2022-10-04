June 17, 1979 - September 15, 2022
Mickey Ryan Hewitt passed away peacefully
in his sleep the night of Sept. 15, 2022. He
was the very best son, father, brother, uncle,
nephew, cousin and friend.
After graduating from Lewiston Senior High
School in 1998, he attended Maui Community
College then on to University of Idaho. He then
moved to Orlando, Fla., with his young family
and became a realtor, which he loved very
much.
Mickey moved to Bend in 2014 to further his
career in real estate and in 2018, his now fiancé,
Nicole, moved to Bend to be with him. With his
passion for real estate, he made the decision
to invest in a home inspection company in
Phoenix. Mickey had many interests and was
passionate about life. He loved sports. Since
kindergarten, football was his most favorite.
He will forever be remembered for his amazing
sense of humor and generous heart.
Survivors include father Jim Hewitt (Tammy)
of Peck; mother Cindy Eldridge (Doug) of the
open road; fiancée Nicole; daughter Audrey;
sister Jami (Joe); nephew Zachary; bonus sister
Barbie (Bill). He was preceded in death by his
paternal and maternal grandparents.
Donations may be sent in Mickey's honor to
your local humane society. Please join us at 1
p.m., Oct. 8, at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in
the Warriors Ballroom, 621 21st St., Lewiston,
ID 83501, to share memories of Mickey's life.
What comforts our family most is knowing that
he is in the arms of Jesus and with others he
dearly loved. We know we will see him again.
