Michelle Howard was born in Helena, Montana to William Howard and Judith Howard. She graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1976. In 1982, she graduated from Carroll College. Michelle worked as a Dental Hygienist in family dentistry, primarily at Timm Family Dentistry in Bend.
Michelle was a fantastic mother, grandmother and aunt. She loved spending time with her family, and was an animal lover. Following her stroke, Michelle became involved with Healing Reins and started horseback riding. Michelle loved Bend, and could always be seen out and about watching the local parade, partaking in a festival, or enjoying one of the great restaurants in town. She loved to read and ski in her free time.
Michelle is survived by her children John Stewart and Lizzie Vardaman; her son-in-law Hayden Vardaman; her three grandchildren, Harper Vardaman, Forrest Vardaman, and Clark Vardaman; her mother Judith Howard; her sister Monique Howard; her brother William "Matt" Howard; her niece Audrey Conrad; nephew Taylor Conrad; the godmother to her children and dear friend Sydney Patton, and her beloved dog Pearl.
Michelle is preceded in death by her brother Mitchell Howard.
A celebration of life will be held at Aspen Hall on March 26, 2022 from 11:00am-2:00pm. There will be a brief moment of reflection and lunch will be provided starting at noon. Attire is casual and children are welcome to attend.
Donations can be made in her honor to the following:
Oregon Adaptive Sports
Healing Reins
Humane Society of Central Oregon
Stroke Awareness
Michelle was well loved by all who knew her in life and her kind heart, tenacious spirit, and love she had for all will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and anyone who was lucky enough to know her.