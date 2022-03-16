September 9, 1951 - February 17, 2021
Mike Taylor, 70, of Vancouver, Washington, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the University of Washington hospital in Seattle. Mike was born in Pasco, Washington to William and Mary Ellen Taylor.
Mike grew up in Kennewick, Washington, graduating from Kennewick High School in 1969. He spent the next 6 years at the University of Washington where he received a BA in Business Administration in 1973 and his MBA in 1975. In their senior year at the UW, Mike married his wife, Kellee, and they remained married for 49 years until his death.
After grad school, Mike was recruited by Tektronix and spent 13 years in Marketing management positions. Upon leaving Tek, he became a partner in a start-up software company and then the President and CEO. In 2010, with the help of many fine software engineers and an excellent staff of professionals, Mike and his partner sold the company to Google. His company became the Portland office of Google.
Through the years, Mike developed interests in many different things. For 30+ years, he and Kellee owned several AKC Doberman Pinschers and with the help of excellent professional handlers, most of their dogs became American and Canadian Champions. Mike was a founding member and the first president of the Mt. Hood Doberman Pinscher Club. Mike also developed a passion for Archaeology, specifically rock art. Working for many years with knowledgeable and talented professionals, Mike participated in many projects in several western states. He was also able to tour some of the most famous caves in France such as Lascaux and Chauvet. He helped to write several rock art books and served as president of the Oregon Archaeological Society for two terms.
Most recently, Mike turned his interest towards the Deschutes River. An avid fly fisherman since a kid, he wanted to help restore the condition of the river. He joined the board of the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council, which is made up of volunteers who share a common commitment to working collaboratively toward watershed restoration.
Mike's love of fly fishing took him to rivers and lakes all over the country, spending many hours in some of the best fishing spots around. He often fished with several different friends but loved best, the fishing trips with his brother, Steve.
Mike was preceded in death by his father and brother (Neil). He is survived by his wife, Kellee (Vancouver, Washington), his mother (Kennewick, Washington), his brother Steve and wife, Janet (Spokane, Washington), his sister, Lori Osgard and husband, Rob (Lakewood, Colorado), and many nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and a grand-niece.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 18th at 12:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, Washington.
If you would like to remember Mike with a donation, please consider the Humane Society of Central Oregon (hsco.org) or the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council (upperdeschuteswatershedcouncil.org)