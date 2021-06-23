Michael Turner
August 25, 1955 - March 18, 2020
Celebration of Life Saturday, June 26th, 1pm-4pm
Bend Elks Lodge #1371 at 63120 Boyd Acres Rd. Bend, OR 97701
The obituary may be viewed online at
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in. Check your email for details.
Thank you, you are now logged in.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Michael Turner
August 25, 1955 - March 18, 2020
Celebration of Life Saturday, June 26th, 1pm-4pm
Bend Elks Lodge #1371 at 63120 Boyd Acres Rd. Bend, OR 97701
The obituary may be viewed online at
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sudoku, Crosswords, & Word Search
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.