Michael Steven Lake
December 6, 1953 - January 16, 2021
Michael Steven Lake was born in Denver, Colorado on December 6th, 1953 to Elaine and Leo Lake.
Michael graduated Jefferson High in Edgewater, Colorado in 1972. He started his own security business at age 21 and continued to his death. Michael met and married his wife, Kathleen, August 15th, 1981.
He worked hard with a motto “Do it right the first time.” He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, helping others, and spending time with his family and children.
He was preceded in death by his father Leo Lake.
Michael is survived by his mother Elaine Craig, sister Sharon Lake Hasty, his wife Kathleen and children Paulette, Jaden, Macayla, Taylor, Alethea, Jade, Celeste, and granddaughter Rae.