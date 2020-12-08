On November 27th, 2020 at 11:45 A.M., Michael Paul Adye passed away at the age of 66. Michael died of stomach and esophageal cancer. When diagnosed, he was expected to live 11 months, but he battled for 33 months while undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Mike fought to be with his family until his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ called him home.
Mike was born on August 21, 1954 in Evansville, Indiana to Barbara June Willis and Aner Paul Adye. Mike is the loving husband of Lorraine Marie Adye of 34 years and has two children, Austin Michael (23) and Lacey Marie (21). Mike also leaves behind two sisters, Cathleen White and Becky Leavitt and brothers-in-law Keith White and Dan Leavitt.
Mike retired after a career in law enforcement protecting and serving the community of Redondo Beach Police Department. During his 25-year career, he worked as a sniper and member of the entry team for the S.W.A.T. team. In addition to his secondary assignment, Mike retired as a motorcycle sergeant after working on bike patrol, motorcycle patrol, and starting the horse patrol division for his department.
Mike would say his biggest and best accomplishment is raising his two children alongside Lorraine and knowing his children have a relationship with God — knowing that they are saved and will see him in heaven one day. He loved that he was able to afford wonderful colleges for his kids and that they are flourishing.
Mike had a passion for riding motorcycles and riding horses. He had horses on his property for over 25 years.
Mike’s love, kindness, compassion, and cheerful funny wit are what his family and friends will remember most. Mike had an amazing love for his wife and kids above all else.
God holds him in his arms, and he’s resting with Jesus. Services will be held in person on December 7th at 1:00 P.M. at Westside Church in the main sanctuary (2051 NW Shevlin Park Rd, Bend, OR 97703). Please register at Westsidechurch.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/647016 to confirm your in-person attendance to celebrate Mike. Registration to attend expires midnight December 6th.
Livestream is available for those unable to attend: https://live.westside church.org/. Arrangements have been entrusted to Autumn Funerals of Bend.