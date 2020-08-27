Michael “Mike” Taylor Mathias of La Pine, OR
eb. 11, 1994 - Aug. 20, 2020
Arrangements: Baird Memorial Chapel of La Pine is honored to serve the Mathias family.
Services: A public Celebration of Life will be held August 29, 2020 at 2pm at Frontier Heritage Park, 16405 1st Street, La Pine, Oregon 97739.
Contributions may be made to: La Pine Community Kitchen, PO Box 813, La Pine, OR 97739 lapinecommunitykitchen. org LPHS Booster Club PO Box 2212, La Pine, OR 97739 lapineboosterclub@gmail. com