Michael M. Flint of Bend, OR
Dec. 21, 1950 - Aug. 2, 2020
Arrangements: Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens is honored to serve the family (541) 382-5592. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at deschutesmemorialchapel.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/ deschutesmemorial.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held by family & friends.
Contributions may be made to: join the movement to protect our oceans at the Ocean Conservancy at oceanconservancy.org