Michael Leroy Barker
May 11, 1947 - March 5, 2021
Mike, whose parents were Quintin (Bun) and Marie Barker, grew up in Junction City, Oregon and graduated from Junction City High School. From a young age, Mike’s life revolved around sports. Like his dad, Mike was a natural athlete and excelled at any sport he played, (especially basketball and golf).
Mike attended Southern Oregon College in Ashland for two years prior to enlisting in the Air Force in 1967. His son Scott was born shortly afterwards. Mike stayed in the Air Force for 10 years. Even though he wasn’t a pilot in the Air Force, he developed a love for planes and flying. He earned his pilots license and flew for many years. Mike’s interest in aviation continued when he became an air traffic controller at the Honolulu Airport. He later managed the Arco Club at his former Hawaiian Air Base as a civilian.
Mike and Myrna, his second wife, were married and then divorced but remained close friends up until his death.
After his father’s death in 1990, Mike devoted himself to his mother’s needs and medical care. At that time he finished his college degree at Northwest Christian College in Eugene. After his graduation in the early 1990’s, Mike went to work in Bend as a Veteran’s Advocate for the State of Oregon, which he referred to as his “calling.” For thirteen years until his retirement, Mike was a vet’s best friend. His dedication led to Sen. Ron Wyden reading a Statement of Recognition for his veteran’s advocacy into the U.S. Congressional Record.
Mike’s work with the vets continued on a volunteer basis for years, until infirmities began taking a toll on his physical mobility. At that time vets pitched in to return the help that Mike had given them. His family is deeply grateful in particular to Mike’s good friend Greg Vernon of Bend. For years Greg made sure that Mike was looked after; and he went above and beyond in Mike’s final months assisting with his care.
Mike was an avid golfer and was a long time member at the Bend Country Club.
Mike’s compassion extended to animals as well. His cats truly lived the royal life, and he gave generously to animal welfare organizations as well as humanitarian causes.
Mike is survived by his son Scott Counts, grandson Harrison Counts, brother David Barker (Glenna), along with numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents Quintin and Marie and sisters Patricia and Charlotte.
Donations can be made to the Humane Society of Ochocos or the DAV chapter 14 in Bend in lieu of flowers.