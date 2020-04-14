Michael Lee Ringer
November 22, 1953 - April 6, 2020
Michael Lee Ringer, age 65, passed away at Mayo Clinic Health System in Bloomer on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born November 22, 1953 in Ohio to Edward and Frieda Ringer.
He was the owner and operator of Divine Catering in Bend, OR. Michael was a sports fan and enjoyed cooking, photography and doing genealogy.
He is survived by his daughters: Melissa Ringer of Augusta, WI and Tonya (Jeremy) Morris of Bend, OR; brother: Lyle (Kathy) Ringer of Bend, OR; sisters: Cheryl Callahan, Linda Rouse and Lorna (Terri) Rohde all of Bend, OR; grandchildren: Roman, Daymon, Rylee and Jocelyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother: Ron Ringer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.