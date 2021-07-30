It is on a sad and somber occasion that I announce that my partner in life, Michael Lawrence Lovely, has passed away.
I come before you today to pay homage to an incredible man that was a gentleman and a scholar. A man that took community involvement to the highest degree. The numbers of groups that he actively was a part of, I can only guess were none less than a dozen. Mike was a man that rarely ever missed a Sunday church service and loved God dearly.
Mike was my wish come true. God bless you, Mike. You are home now, with all of your family in heaven, working in God’s garden.
In that, I know what a bountiful harvest there will be.
“Bringing in the sheath, bringing in the sheath, we will come rejoicing, bringing in the sheath.”
The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away. Blessed be the name of the Lord. Amen.
Michael Lawrence Lovely, born the 23rd of April 1938, made his final journey on the 2nd of July 2021.
I have been incredibly blessed that Mike and I have shared in a loving relationship that spanned just two and one-half months shy, of thirty years of togetherness.
I was the one that was blessed in the presence of Mike. The Lord has called Mike’s name and Mike has returned to heaven.
“To be absent in the body, is to be present in the Lord”......and you, my precious Mike, have returned to your mother, father, and your two brothers, Patrick, and little Moe.
Mike, I see you dawning a white robe, a golden halo, and a melodic harp.
You left an indelible mark on all of us. We love you. You my sweetie, are not only loved by this community, but you are also loved by your Kelly.
Mike could never wait for me to come through our front door and be able to give love and receive love in return.
You are my beloved and for almost thirty years we shared in a warm, loving, kind, relationship and ALL that is noble in the human heart.
“Jesus, our wonderful counselor and Holy one.”
Gathering of friends for Mike will be held Friday July 30, 2021, from 9:00am-10:00pm. Shevlin Park in Aspen Hall 18920 NW Shevlin Park Rd, Bend, OR 97701. Memorial Service with Military Honors 2:00pm