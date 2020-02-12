August 28, 1964 - January 16, 2020
Mike was born in Harbor City, CA to Linda and Skip Vanderhoof and was a graduate of La Quinta High School in Westminster, CA.
In 1994, Mike moved to Wichita, KS with his wife and started a family.
Mike worked his entire life in the printing industry and was well respected by all his co-workers. Four years ago he became disabled and moved to Redmond, OR to reside with his mother.
Mike had been in failing health for the past two years and passed away on January 16, 2020 at Hospice House in Bend, OR. He was surrounded by his entire family and went peacefully into the arms of his savior.
Mike is survived by his children, Julia and Brian of Wichita, KS; his mother, Linda of Redmond, OR; his dad, Skip of AZ; sister, Karen (Jim) of Emporia, KS; brother, Jon (Stacy) of Huntington Beach, CA and brother, Steve (Jenna) of Albany, OR along with 5 nieces and 1 nephew.
Mike will be missed by all of his loved ones, but never forgotten. He is at peace now and will suffer no more.
Funeral arrangements were through Autumn Funeral-REDMOND and a memorial service will be held at a later date at the church Mike attended in Wichita, KS.