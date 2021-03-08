Michael Jerry Cowger
February 17, 1962 - January 21, 2021
Michael Jerry Cowger from Central Oregon lost his battle with kidney failure and heart issues after 12 years on January 21, 2021. He battled hard for so long; he was so strong.
Mike was born in Oregon City, Oregon on February 17, 1962 to Jerry and Dinah Cowger. Mike grew up in Bend, Oregon until he enlisted in the US Army in 1980. Mike was honored to serve his country and retired from the Army as a Staff Sergeant in armored cavalry after 16 years, including time as a member of the Black Horse where he was stationed in Germany.
Mike was the proud father to Bethany and Ryan. Mike met his wife Lisa Cowger in Yakima, Washington and they returned to Central Oregon in 1996 to enjoy 25 years together. Mike loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents and father. He is survived by his mother Dinah, his brothers Rodney and Scott , wife Lisa and his children and their spouses; Bethany and Ryan, Ryan and Ashley, and five beautiful grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Mike’s nephrology team of providers and staff for their care and support over the past 12 years.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 13 at the Redmond Grange Hall at 11am. All are welcome!