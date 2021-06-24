Michael Fredrick Stanton
November 09, 1967 - June 08, 2021
After a brave battle with cancer, Michael Fredrick Stanton, age 53, passed away in the loving presence of his family on June 8, 2021, in Bend, Oregon. The youngest of eight siblings, Michael was born on November 9, 1967, in Schenectady, New York.
When he was 7 years old and his mother took ill, Michael began cooking and discovered what would become his heart’s passion as a career. At 19, Michael was hospitalized for six weeks with meningococcal meningitis. Although it can be a fatal virus that claims the lives of many, Michael defied the clinical odds and survived. Given a second chance and with the support of his family, Michael recovered.
After several years of working in local restaurants in Upstate New York, Michael decided to attend The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in Hyde Park. At the CIA, he further developed his technique by fully embracing a classical approach to cooking. Soon he began working in celebrated French restaurants in New York, including Lespinasse and Les Celebrites.
From New York, Michael moved to Los Angeles, where he continued to work in French fine dining at Encore and La Cachette. In the West, Michael found love in the kitchen and beyond, where he met his wife, Jessica, and they started their life together in LA.
After 10 years of working in LA, including running his own catering company, Michael accepted an Executive Chef post in Portland, Oregon, at the Heathman. In Oregon, Michael embraced the joys of cooking with the Northwest bounty and his role as a chef mentor in leading and teaching his team how to create and to celebrate food made with love.
With more than three decades of service dedicated to the joys and challenges of cooking, Michael made his home in Bend, Oregon, where he was the Executive Chef of Currents at the Riverhouse. Michael was driven to be the best chef and the best person he could be, but titles and awards were not important to him. He always cared more about the quality of the food and being able to taste the love that went into it.
Michael instinctively chose the paths that were right for him - unapologetically. He was determined and exacting, with a sharp wit and a deep well of compassion. He was a private man, but when he chose to share, he would tell you the truth.
What mattered most to him were his family and food made with love. During Michael’s last days here with us, he enjoyed the company of his loving family and food made with love, for him - with his loving direction, of course. Michael leaves behind his wife, Jessica; his siblings (Kathie, Bob, Jean, Judy, Laura, Paula and Patty) and nieces (Michelle, Stephanie, Morgan, Paige, Lauren and Corrine) and family by marriage; and his furry children, Bella and Biko.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Hospice House at Partners In Care in Bend, Oregon in honor of Michael Stanton.