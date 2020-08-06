Michael Arlen Horn of Bend, OR
Aug. 28, 1953 - Aug. 3, 2020
Arrangements: Baird Funeral Home of Bend is honored to serve the Horn family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign our online guest book. 541.382.0903
Services: A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to: In lieu of flowers: Partners in Care www.partnersbend.org 2075 NE Wyatt Court, Bend, OR 97701 541-382-5882 Salvation Army Bend Corps 541 NE Dekalb Ave, Bend, OR 97701 541-389-8888 https://bendsalvationarmy. org