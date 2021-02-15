Melissa Michelle Macy
March 21, 1995 - February 4, 2021
On Thursday, February 4, 2021, Melissa Michelle Macy passed away at age 25.
Melissa was born on March 21, 1995 to Chablis Baker in Santa Cruz, CA. Melissa moved to Bend in 1996 with her mother, and spent the majority of her life in Central Oregon.
Melissa brought joy to all that she met, and her infectious laughter was frequently heard wherever she went. She had a fighting spirit and was able to persevere through many challenges, but was also gentle and loved animals and music. Above all, Melissa will be remembered for her ability to inspire those around her to be their best selves, and to be more caring, understanding, and kind. To know her, truly, was to love her.
Melissa was preceded in death by her beloved nurse Bob Morrissey, and grandmothers Judy DaFoe and Jane Bartlett. She is survived by her parents, Chablis Baker and Dave DaFoe; sister Bethany DaFoe; niece Rowan Reynolds; grandparents David and Jeanne Baker; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Child Center in her memory.
No services will be held until Covid restrictions are lifted.