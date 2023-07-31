Melissa Anne Cranor

Melissa Anne (Lis, Lissy) Cranor, aged 74, died at her home in Bend on July 12, 2023.
She spent her childhood in Walla Walla, WN, graduated from high school there in 1967, and completed training as a Registered Nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WN. She served as an RN and Administrator at institutions in Walla Walla and Salem, OR, with her favorite assignments being her care and support of the physically and developmentally disabled, as well as providing healthcare services for low-income populations. Subsequently facing severe environmental illness, she left her nursing career, moved to Bend with her young son Tyler, and followed her creative passion into a second successful career as a professional portrait artist. She was commissioned by the State of Oregon to create a life-size portrait of one of their retiring Supreme Court Justices; and she worked with individual Gold Star families to create portraits of their loved ones who had been lost in military action. Meanwhile, she continued to put her nursing skills to good use as a legal consultant with local attorneys who specialized in healthcare cases, and founded Hope Keepers, a ministry group dedicated to individuals facing
disabilities and chronic disease.
Her love of nature and the great outdoors led to joyous family camping adventures in the Cascades, the Canadian Rockies, Wallowa Lake and the surrounding mountains (in Northeastern Oregon), and Priest Lake (a favorite from childhood) in Northern Idaho.
Her greatest pride in life came from her religious faith, her sobriety of more than 40 years, and being Tyler’s mom. She also had plenty of love left to spread around as a devoted daughter, sister, auntie, cousin, and friend, not to mention the long list of senior dogs who received her care and devotion over the years. She was the daughter of Dr. John R. and Mary M. Cranor, who were long-time residents of Walla Walla. She is survived by a son, Tyler R.A. Cranor (and his wife Anyssa Bohanan) of Fort Myers, FL; her two siblings, John R. Cranor, Jr. (and his wife Lee) of Milton-Freewater, OR and Victoria C. Hazard (and her husband Robert) of Montecito, CA; and a number of nieces and nephews whom she adored.
A private memorial gathering will occur at a later date.