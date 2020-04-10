Max Davis Elliott
February 3, 1932 - March 9, 2020
Max Davis Elliott was born in Prineville, Oregon, February 3, 1932. He met his heavenly Father on March 9, 2020, he was 88 years old.
He cowboyed most of his life and was a cook on the chuckwagon for several years. He may be the last cowboy from the MC Ranch in Lakeview. Max moved back to Central Oregon in 2012, residing in Redmond with his sister-in-law, Lavon.
He liked going to the Senior Center in Redmond and laughing and eating with others in the community. Max was a cowboy and rode broncs, including the famous “War Paint”. He continued his love of rodeos and attended the Central Oregon rodeos regularly. He could be found in front of the tv watching PBR bull riding every weekend. His family took him in 2016 to see the PRCA National Finals Rodeo as well as the famous Pendleton Round Up.
Max is preceded in death by his wife, Rae; parents, Otis and Bernice; sisters, Beverly Perry and Arleta McCoin; and brother, Pat Elliott. Max is survived by his son, John (Toni) Elliott and daughter, LaDonna (Doug) Hurley; sister, Lucille Cormie; sister-in-law Lavon Elliott; grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Max will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.