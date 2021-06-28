Maurice Eugene Pruitt
August 4, 1931 - May 8, 2021
Maurice Eugene Pruitt - aka Maury- Mort - Reece; sports aficionado, lover of people, his family and life, died on May 8, 2021.
Maurice was born August 4, 1931 in Armstrong County, Texas to Wesley Leland and Odella (Brown) Pruitt. He ran in the fields of Claude, Texas with a whole herd of cousins and siblings (he could count up to 50 cousins but could not remember the rest). In 1940, the family moved to California where he graduated from Pomona High School in 1948.
He proudly fought in the Korean War as a tank driver for active duty, then in Japan for occupation duty where he competed in pistol and baseball teams. As an E-6 (Sgt. 1st class), he finished his military service training recruits at Fort Knox.
Maurice reacquainted with Helen Peirsol Dooley at their 20th high school reunion and married on December 7, 1968. This led to a move to Bend, Oregon, in 1972 with the plan to raise cattle. That did not happen; instead, they became involved in land development beginning with the 200 acre Los Serranos subdivision. Together, they sponsored a professional golfer for three years.
Maurice’s work included many areas: Post Office dispatch clerk 7 years; on sale beverage industry; and 22 years in the golf industry at Eagle Crest and Brasada. His outside and community activities included the Bend High School Music Boosters; the local American Heart Association; a volunteer at Mt. View high school in the basketball, football and golf sports programs. He coached Little League and Babe Ruth baseball sports programs in Bend and has been a member of several Bend fraternal organizations.
A loving niece so eloquently wrote this about her uncle.
“He was stubborn, opinionated and lord help you if you used the word “like” improperly or said “ya know.” (He would always say he didn’t know and that’s why you’re telling me). But he loved with his whole heart, hugged with his whole giant body and if he loved you - you knew it without a doubt. He had the best stories and was a friend to just about every person he ever met; unless he wasn’t a fan and then you probably knew that too. I think he had a friend in just about every town in the west coast and taught me the importance of keeping in touch with those you care about. I can only imagine how many people in the world felt like they were important to him, because they were, but I know above all he loved his beloved wife Helen of 52 years and his kids, grandkids, and siblings with all that he had.”
Maurice was getting ready to play 18 holes of golf on the day he slipped and fell and fractured his right hip. He passed on May 8, 2021 from complications from the fall.
Maurice is survived by his wife, Helen, daughters, Karen Lee Dooley (Eugene), Annett e Reuel Hoelscher (David Hoelscher-Kirkland, WA), and son, John Robert Dooley (American Canyon, CA); eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Genung (Rancho Cucamonga, CA), Evelyn Christiansen (Anacortes, WA) and many loved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leland Wilburn Pruitt.
A celebration of life will be held August 4, 10:00 a.m. to noon, at the Bend Golf and Country Club. If you wish to make a donation in Maurice’s memory, please consider a favorite local charity. Visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com