Maureen "Mo" Johnston
July 17, 1967 - July 12, 2023
Native and life-long Oregonian, Maureen Therese Johnston, passed away suddenly on July 12, 2023 at the age of 55. She was born on July 17, 1967 in Portland, Oregon to Beryl Arden Scherlie and Vivian Ruth Scherlie. She grew up in Beaverton, Oregon graduating from Sunset High School in 1985. In the fall of 1986 Mo started working at Mt. Hood Meadows ski area as a ski lift operator and lift supervisor, enjoying skiing and embracing an active outdoor lifestyle. After many winters working at Mt. Hood Meadows and also the Columbia Gorge Hotel, Mo decided she needed a "real career" and went back to school. She began and completed the dental hygiene degree program at Portland Community College while living with and caring for her mother. Her career in dental hygiene started in the Columbia Gorge area, shadowing dental hygienists in Hood River then working for 5 years in The Dalles, Oregon.
A new hygiene job in 2003 prompted her move to Bend, Oregon and in the spring of 2004 at a reunion of common friends at Mt. Hood Meadows, she met the love of her life, Troy Johnston. Five years later, at the 2009 Mt. Hood Meadows reunion, Troy surprised her with a marriage proposal in front of 35 of their friends. Mo accepted and the next winter they were married near the top of the gondola at Lake Louise ski area in Alberta, Canada. She and Troy were married, while friends and family looked on, all wearing ski boots. Mo semiretired from River Park Family Dentistry in December 2021 and had planned to be fully retired at the end of July 2023.
Mo loved her friends, family and being outdoors. She was happiest when traveling to a new place and seeing what was around the next corner. Her adventurous spirit took her to many new destinations over the last 30 years including South America, hiking in Nepal, several trips to Europe and her most recent passion-hiking the Dolomite mountains of Italy with her friend Julie. Mo was also an expert skier, avid golfer and most of all, a lover of her dogs. Mo's smile was bright and infectious and her heart was true. She always had a positive attitude that she willingly shared with others. She was loved by all who met her.
Mo is survived by many friends, her husband Troy, step-sons Will and Chase and her beloved dog, Belle. She is also survived by her brothers Mark and Sean Scherlie, sister, Fawn Young, sisters-in-law Karen Ruth Scherlie and Karen Dawn Scherlie, along with many devoted nieces, two nephews, several great nieces and a great nephew.
A celebration of Life will be held on August 20th, 4:30 pm at Tetherow Resort Pavilion in Bend. Please RSVP to: http://evite.me/n9TjAn1HGD
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mo's honor to MountainStar Family Relief Nursery, Central Oregon Trail Alliance and DogPac-Bend.