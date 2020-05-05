Maureen Donna Hamble Goldston
December 8, 1931 - April 12, 2020
On Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, Maureen Donna Goldston, age 88, passed away at the Casa Nostra assisted living home in Chapala, Jalisco Mexico.
Maureen was a Bend resident since 2006, residing previously in Woodland, California, for over thirty years. In 2015, with health declining she accompanied her son Greg Custer and daughter-in-law Jane Kelley Custer as part of a lifestyle migration to the shores of Lake Chapala. Here she lived nearly ﬁ ve years under a warm Mexican sun.
Maureen attend Jordan Senior High in Long Beach, California. Here she met her ﬁ rst of two husbands, and subsequently raised three children in the North Long Beach area. In 1964, she moved to Costa Mesa, marrying Tom Guy Goldston. Tom had two young boys, and the families merged to become seven.
In 1972, the family moved to Woodland, California, where together they started Tom’s own rooﬁ ng company. Loosing Tom to cancer in 1975, Maureen became active in Woodland social circles, her beloved sorority, charities and church. Her proudest accomplishment was completing her university degree at age 49, in sociology. Maureen was a longtime employee of the University of California, having served at both UC Irvine’s early days, and later at UC Davis.
Maureen did volunteer work with Global Volunteers and others. She also traveled on special trips with her seven grandchildren. She attended the Bend Methodist Church and subsequently the Bend Presbyterian Church. She was also active in her beloved sorority.
Maureen loved Mexico. She explored the country on numerous occasions, accompanied by her kids, grandkids and with friends. Before moving to Mexico in 2015, she visited a dozen destinations, always embracing the new experience with gusto and a sense of humor -- often laughing at her own gaﬀ s and blunders. She was always intrepid, curious and up for just about anything.
She leaves this earth behind in the care of her three children (Greg Custer of Ajijic, Mexico, Jill Plumb of Woodland, California, and Geri Wilimek of Bemidji, Minnesota). She was proud of her seven grandchildren and ﬁve great-grandchildren and traveled frequently to experience and enhance their lives.