January 31, 1939 - October 23, 2022
Maureen Campbell (Morrissey) passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022 surrounded by her children. She lived a long and well-lived life.
January 31, 1939 - October 23, 2022
Maureen Campbell (Morrissey) passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022 surrounded by her children. She lived a long and well-lived life.
Maureen is survived by her children: Shannon Rogers (Paul), Patrick Campbell (Amy), and Kathleen Campbell; grandchildren Erin Carlos (Chris), Sean Rogers (Ellie), Lily Campbell and Miller Campbell; surviving brother Bill Morrissey (Jo), sister-in-law Miriam Morrissey, brother-in-law Loren Holeman (Ellie), and extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred Campbell, in 2021; her parents Steve and Isabelle Morrissey; sister Colleen Hazen and brother Patrick Morrissey.
Maureen was born and raised in Seattle where she attended Forest Ridge School of the Sacred Heart and Seattle University. She met her husband of 53 years, Fred, when he played on a friend's basketball team and the rest is history.
50 years ago, Maureen and Fred moved their family from Seattle to Bend, where they spent the rest of their lives. Whether she was playing bridge with her fellow Forest Service wives, hauling picnics up to nearby lakes with her family, or hitting every garage sale in the area, she loved Bend. Her hobbies included a lifelong love of sewing, cross stitch, and reading.
She started her career at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle and then worked 25 years in the Admitting Department at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend before retiring.
Despite her small stature, Maureen was as strong as they come. She protected us, nurtured us and loved us completely. She was everything to us; the best wife, mom, and grandma. We can't imagine life without her and will miss her forever.
At Maureen's request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Partners In Care (2075 NE Wyatt Ct., Bend, OR 97701) or a charity of your choice.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.