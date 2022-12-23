October 31, 1972 - December 2, 2022
Matthew Adam Mazeikas age 50 of Bend, passed away peacefully December 2, 2022 following complications related to a prior brain injury.
Matt was born on October 31, 1972 to Frank and Karen Mazeikas in Westminster, California, the youngest of three siblings.
The Mazeikas family journeyed to the rural town of Temecula, California in 1976. Matt formed many strong childhood friendships during his elementary and high school years. His friends were by his side always until the very end. Matt also loved his family and he worked at maintaining positive relationships with them all. He truly cared about his nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A big part of Matt was the pain and suffering he experienced in his life. The tragic loss of his close friend in his teens was a turning point in his life. Matt would often travel back to the California graveside on June 2nd to honor the lives lost that day.
In 1993, Matt and his close friends began their adult lives in Bend. Matt became involved in the brewing industry doing fabrication and welding, a skill he developed while attending college.
On Sept. 9, 2001 Matt suffered a terrible accident on a skateboard which left him with a traumatic brain injury. Matt survived the accident and worked hard at rehabilitation and rebuilding his life. Matt was a fighter! It was a very tough life at times, but Matt was humble and grateful for the extra time he was given, as were all in his circle. He taught us much about enduring the difficulties of life.
Matthew, Zeik or Matty were the names he was fondly called by those close to him. However you chose to greet Matt, he would light up a room when he entered. If you asked Matt, "what's up?" he would respond with, "that's a very good question... the sun" and if you were working on something difficult he would always act impressed and exclaim, "no messin' around!" Matt always made sure to acknowledge you; whether with one of those greetings, a finger point and a knowing head shake or some Tapatio on his hip that was ready to draw!
Matthew had many families: his family first and foremost, his friends close and distant, the many businesses around town that he frequented, his bowling league family and then just about anyone he would run into. Matt was a giving person. He would give his time and his money to people or causes he believed in. He truly would give the shirt off his back or his last dollar for people or animals in need.
Matt is survived by his father Frank: mother Karen; brother Mike; and sister, Michele. Also his stepmom Sharon, and sisters, Kate and Jessie.
The family is sincerely grateful to the care team at St. Charles ICU, to the brewing community in Bend, and to all of you who loved Matty.
There will be a celebration of his life in Bend, OR. on June 2, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Matt's name to one of his favorite charities.