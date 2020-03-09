November 5, 1982 - February 28, 2020
On February 28, 2020, Matthew A Tipler, a loving son, brother, and friend passed away at the age of 37.
Matthew was born in Madras, OR, on November 5, 1982. He spent the majority of his young childhood in Eugene, OR, when finally settling in Bend, OR, where he finished out his schooling days.
Matt had an uncontainable desire for adventure and thrill in life. He had many passions, and excelled at everything he put his mind to. Matthew had a deep passion for Wildland firefighting. Turns out he was a natural born firefighter. What he loved most about firefighting, was the unbreakable brotherhood and bonds that came with it, the challenges, the struggles, hard work and the skills he acquired while doing what he did. Not to mention being one with nature. His passion only grew from there, he then decided to become involved with disaster relief. This was Matt’s way of giving back and taking care of those who needed help. However, Matt was more than just a firefighter, he was a man of creation. He was a painter, a carpenter, he was a mechanic. He was a thrill seeker, and took challenges by the hair, he demanded adventures, and was genuine about everything he did. He cared so deeply about his family and friends, making sure they were happy and taken care of to the best of his abilities. Matthew was a helper and loved fulfilling people’s hearts, wishes and needs. He was selfless. He was courageous. He was loved. Matthew, you are deeply missed, but you will never be forgotten.
Matthew is survived by his mother, Maryann Tipler, eldest brother, Shannon Tipler, twin brother, Aaron Tipler, and his grandmother, Margie Knox. There will be a Celebration of Life for Matt on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2pm at Culver Christian Church located at 501 4th Ave., Culver, OR 97734.