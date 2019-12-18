May 12, 1927 - November 12, 2019

MaryJean Bestwick of Bend, OR, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the age of 92, in her home at Regency Village of Bend with loved ones by her side.

A celebration of MaryJean’s life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1:00 PM at Nativity Lutheran Church in Bend, OR. A catered reception at 2:00 PM will follow the service.

MaryJean was born May 12, 1927, in Aberdeen, WA, to Mary and Arne Casperson. She graduated from Lincoln High School, Seattle, WA, in 1945. MaryJean met her future husband, L. Keith Bestwick, while visiting a naval ship in the Seattle port. She and Keith married soon after and raised four children in a loving home.

MaryJean was devoted to her family. She created a beautiful home, filled with love, traditions and a focus on family. She enjoyed hiking, camping, backpacking, travel, tennis, being active in church, gardening, landscaping/yard engineering, cooking, sewing, knitting, painting, stained glass art and baking wild blackberry pies for all to enjoy. After her husband’s sudden death when she was 49 years old, MaryJean started what became a successful career in real estate and later in accounting. She moved to Bend in 1981, where she became a member of Chapter EN of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and was a founding member of Nativity Lutheran Church.

MaryJean was a dedicated sister, daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved her family and enjoyed being connected to their lives. MaryJean is preceded in death by her husband, Keith. She is survived by her brother, George Casperson (Sandra); her sons, Craig Bestwick (Francesca), Richard Bestwick (Jill) and Neil Bestwick (Shelly); and her daughter, Denise Bestwick (Stan). She has nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

MaryJean touched many people’s lives and generously shared her beautiful smile, her caring heart and her love of life. She had a great sense of humor and wit, demonstrated even through her last weeks of life. MaryJean led her life with intelligence and determination, often citing the age-old motto: “The only way out of a problem is through it!” We will miss this spirited woman. Her memory will live forever in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Backpacks of Bend (a program of the Giving Plate) or Saving Grace Imagine Life Without Violence.