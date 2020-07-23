Mary O’Donnell
1932 - 2020
Mary Lorraine O’Donnell passed away July 18, 2020, in Bend, Oregon. Born and raised in Bend to Victor and Thelma Posvar. Mary was the wife of James, married for 67 years.
She was a member of the United Pentecostal Church and loved the Lord with all her heart. Mary was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.
She moved with her family to several different countries as her husband’s work moved them from post to post. She worked as a secretary and a registry clerk at two of those posts. When her husband returned to the Washington DC area, she worked as a secretary at the Central Intelligence Agency.
Mary enjoyed cooking, reading, and crocheting, giving away most of her creations.
She is survived by her husband, James, Bend, Oregon; five children, Rev. Michael O’Donnell (Melinda), Chesapeake, Virginia, Rev. Stephen O’Donnell (Lynette), Macau, China, Linda O’Donnell, Bend, Oregon, Mary Weavers, Southampton, England, and Susan O’Donnell, Bend, Oregon; six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at noon, in the Heritage United Pentecostal Church of Bend. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com.