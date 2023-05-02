Mary was a beloved mother and wife, she lived her life looking out for those who needed love, care and a offered a home if needed. She was strong, loving, and caring. A memorial fund is being established at High Desert Veterinary in then a m e of Mary Yzaguirre, to be Known as “Mary’s Fund”, for the purpose of funding veterinary care to animals whose owners cannot afford diagnostic, treatment or medication cost. Mary is survived by her loving husband John Yzaguirre, her two sons Sean Williams, Jentry Williams, her stepson J.J. Yzaguirre, her stepdaughter Brenda Dominick, and several whom she offered the love and care for when they were in need of the extended hand, our extended family. For those who knew Mary, you know that she was a strong rock for everyone to lean on, she was a beacon of light for hope and love, and an endearing animal loving individual. If she had it to give, she did, without hesitation. She will forever be missed, and our lives will be forever diminished by her loss...we will love you forever, and we will forever pay it forward with the love and life that you gave us all.
