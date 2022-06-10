Born March 15, 1944, in Fort Worth, Texas, Mary moved to St. Paul, Minnesota in early childhood and graduated from St. Paul Murray High School in 1962. She attended the University of Idaho, graduating in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in Art. It was there that she met her first husband, Jerry Bliven. They moved to Redmond, where Jerry taught at Redmond Junior High School, and Mary taught Art for 25 years at Redmond High School.
After Jerry's passing in 1983, Mary married Chancy Ball in 1986. Chancy also taught in the Redmond School District and coached wrestling for many years. After retirement, they enjoyed travelling the United States and to many places around the world. Mary loved her historic Redmond home, the yard in the summer, and her time with friends and family.
Mary was an accomplished watercolor artist. She was a past President of the Watercolor Society of Oregon, the Juniper Literary Club and the Central Oregon Retired Educators. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Fraternity.
Mary is survived by her husband, Chancy Ball, of Oro Valley, Arizona; son, Max Bliven, of Redmond; daughter, Sara Califf (Mathias) of Camas, Washington; four grandchildren; sister, Anne Hilton (Robert) of Tucson, Arizona; sister Jane Delger (Jens) of Apen, Germany. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Arnold Delger, and her first husband Jerry Bliven.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the University of Minnesota School of Pharmacy - Arnold D Delger Fund for Pharmacy Student Leadership - Fund #2315 are suggested.