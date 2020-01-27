March 30, 1930 - November 20, 2019
Our beloved mother Marylou Purcell passed away Nov 20, 2019. She will be sorely missed by many.
Marylou Duncan was born March 30, 1930 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Claude and Drucilla Duncan. She had 2 brothers Darold and Harold Duncan and a sister Norma Lee Williams. She is survived by her son Wayne Purcell and daughter Brenda Grigsby along with daughter-in-law Cheri, son-in-law Dale, 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Marylou grew up in Oklahoma then moved to California where she graduated high school from Torrance High in Torrance, California.
She married Clyde Purcell in June 1948, Clyde and Marylou had two Children: Wayne Purcell and Brenda Grigsby.
Marylou moved to Bend in 1962 with her husband Clyde and two children from southern California. Clyde and Marylou started a home building company (Clyde Purcell Inc.) upon moving to Bend. Marylou did all the accounting as well as the interior design on the homes.
Clyde and Mary Lou divorced in 1975 however, Marylou and Clyde remained business partners and great friends all through the remainder of her life. In 1973 Mary Lou and Clyde Purcell along with another partner built The Riverhouse Hotel and Restaurant.
Marylou was instrumental in the design and purchasing all the interiors of the rooms and restaurant as well as overseeing the accounting. She was very involved with the Riverhouse for many years.
Marylou was a great businesswoman and entrepreneur and was involved with investing and development for many years.
A lot of her friends and family called her the ever-ready bunny! She had more energy than most of us could dream of ever having. She always kept busy doing books for her businesses. She loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. Golf was a passion for Marylou. She was a member of the Bend Golf and Country Club for many years and even took home lots of trophies! Marylou was also a member of Quota Club, as well as working diligently on an annual toy party for Children at Christmas time. The Riverhouse would put on an event once a year called “The Gala” which supported local
nonprofits. Marylou was right there in the mix of things helping to organize and making sure every detail was attended to. Under her guidance “The Gala” raised over two million dollars for the Central Oregon community.
Marylou was also an amazing cook and baker. Some of our favorites were her Swedish ring, carrot cake and numerous pies all from scratch. She could do it all! Even gourmet 4 course meals! Beautiful, smart and could cook-- wow!
She had a huge heart and was always there with a helping hand for family, friends and even employees and acquaintances.
We loved our mom very much. She always greeted us with a smile and gave us so much love. She could be tough on us when we needed it as well as provide all the love anyone could ask for. She always made sure we were taken care of. We will miss her and always be grateful we had her for our mom. The family is having a celebration of life at the Riverhouse on February 22, 2020 at 2:00. If you would like to attend please email the family at: mlpurcell30@yahoo.com
In lieu of flowers please contribute to: Toys for Tots and/or Partners In Care Hospice.