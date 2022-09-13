Mary Dinges 90, of Bend, died in Woodburn where she resided for the past 9 months. She had a stroke and died in hospice.
Born to Samuel and Marie (Larson) Kram in Portland, Mary attended Holy Redeemer Grade School and graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1949.
Mary married Henry Dinges, the love of her life, in 1950. In 1955, they moved to a farm west of Woodburn, where they raised 7 children. Mary was involved in the local church choir and sold Avon. Mary was an intricate part of the family's berry farm and later the cattle farm. She took pride in caring for the registered Polled Hereford cattle they bred.
They retired and moved to Bend in 1987 where they quickly became involved in many activities. She was an avid reader and gardener. She was involved in many quilt groups. She enjoyed making quilts for her family and decorating her home. Traveling to Scotland and England was a great passion of hers and made 12 trips in all. Mary loved to sing and sang in school and churches in her youth and adult years. Her most enjoyable time singing was in a Taizé choir.
She is survived by her brothers Richard Kram (Janet) Portland, Jerry Kram(Steve) Oakland, California; children Grace Dinges (Tim) Portland, Daniel Dinges (Peggy) Woodburn, John Dinges (Carol) Lebanon, Joseph Dinges (Elizabeth) Nashville, Tennessee, Maureen Comstock (Jeff) Stayton, Terese Dinges (Debbie) Bend; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, daughter and son-in-law Karen and John Barnard, granddaughter Amy Comstock, her parents and cherished friends.
A memorial will be held at Pioneer Park on Sunday Sept 18 at 11am, please bring a chair.
To honor Mary's memory, contributions can be made to Karen (Dinges) Barnard Memorial Scholarship Fund: dallascommunityfoundation.com or the Vascular Dementia Foundation at Dementia Society of America.