Mary Emma Thompson
April 8, 1926 - March 19, 2020
Mary Emma Thompson, a longtime Bend resident, peacefully passed away on March 19, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Mary was born April 8, 1926, in Mt. Vernon, Washington, the only child of Leonard and Mabel Taylor. The family moved to Kooskia, Idaho, for ﬁfteen years before settling in Burns, Oregon. Mary graduated from Burns High School, then went on to receive her BS in Secretarial Sciences at Oregon State University.
Mary married the love of her life, Wendell J. Thompson, in Burns, Oregon, in August of 1947. They moved to Bend, in 1950. Mary was employed by the State of Oregon, and was fondly remembered as “the unemployment lady”. She retired after 30 years of service to the State.
In her spare time, Mary enjoyed her animals, knitting and Bridge. She was also a voracious reader.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Wendell; and son, Kenyon (Kenny). She is survived by her daughter, Debbie LaFountaine (Simon); her grandson, Jamey; and her great-grandchildren, Cannon and Brooklyn.
At Mary's request, there will be no funeral service. However, should anyone wish, her favorite charity was The Humane Society of Central Oregon.