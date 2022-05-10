Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Arbow Johnson, 67, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She passed away due to a blood clot in her lungs. Betty was born June 8, 1954, to James & Rosemary (Cashman) Arbow in Bend, where she grew up. She attended St. Francis of Assisi, Bend High School ('72), and college at COCC where she met the love of her life, Richard Johnson. They wed on March 18, 1978, and traveled throughout the West Coast before settling in Oregon City, where they lived for the remainder of Betty's life. Betty worked successfully in many roles over the years, primarily centered around her love of children, learning, and books. She loved supporting children and organizing to get things done, both in her work and with her family, which almost always included books and crafts for kids.
She is survived by her husband, Rich Johnson, and three children: Daniel Johnson (Danielle), Abby Miles (Mason), and Elissa Johnson (Justin); her siblings: Rosemarie Davis, Susanne Cox, Timothy Arbow, Anthony Arbow, Miriam Chapman, James Arbow; and her 5 grandchildren: Jocelyn (21), Alexis (18), Calvin (6), Bodie (4), Quintin (1w).
Service will be held on Friday, May 20, funeral at 11:00 am, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Oregon City, Rev. Maxy D'Costa will officiate.
