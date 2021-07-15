Mary “Elizabeth” Ayers
July 2, 1929 - June 12, 2021
Mary “Elizabeth” Ayers was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Surrounded by her family, she passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Bend, Oregon.
She was born July 2, 1929 in Lake George, New York. Shortly after birth, she was adopted by Clayton and Edna Mannis. She was raised in upstate New York and Savannah, Georgia. After graduating high school, she married John Garand. Together, they had two daughters: Michele and Ann. Following John’s death, she met and married Dr. Charles Ayers and became the stepmother to Scott , Marc, Jillian, and Hillary. She is survived by six children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth loved gathering with friends and family, especially her AA family, with whom she recently celebrated her 42nd year of sobriety. She delighted in all that life had to offer and particularly in being able to give back through service and working with others. She was a loving leader in the recovery community and helped great numbers of women in their journey toward their sober living.
Elizabeth’s family would like to thank Partners in Care/hospice (Mary Jo and Lydia) for their stellar care during this difficult time
Friends and family were entertained by her humor, kindness, “bling,” and genuine love for life.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 11:30am on 7/24 at Higher Ground Common House on Daggett Lane.