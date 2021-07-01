Mary E. Crockett
November 30, 1940 - June 24, 2021
Mary E. Crockett was born in Eugene Oregon on November 30, 1940 to Clella and Carl Marshall. She was the second oldest out of her 5 other siblings. She attended Springfield Elementary and graduated from Springfield High School in 1959. Mary attended and graduated from Beauty College in 1961.
In 1967 she began her beautiful relationship with her best friend and future husband Jack Crockett. The following year on November 24, 1968 Jack and Mary got married and started their lives together in Eugene Oregon. In 1969 they bought their first home together. They had three wonderful children together, Charlie, Cindy, and Davie. They moved to Veneta Oregon in 1978 where they lived until 2006 when they moved to La Pine.
Mary was a hairdresser, homemaker, but more than that she was a quilter. When her daughter Cindy got engaged Mary began the task of making her a wedding dress. She spent thousands of hours hand sewing sequins and pearls until the dress was perfect. She loved to quilt, knit, and crochet not just for herself and her family, but also to give to others. In 1989 Jack and Mary joined the Old Time Fiddlers. She loved to dance and could dance the night away at the Old Time Fiddlers local grange hall dances. Her and Jack loved to travel, going to Missouri in 1995 was Mary’s first time on a plane. Later in 2013 they ventured to Hawaii.
In 2012 she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Jack became her caretaker and worked tirelessly to be sure that she was well taken care of. In 2018 she moved into the memory care unit at Prairie House. Everyday her loving husband visited her to care for her and to tell her he loved her. On June 24, 2021 with Jack by her side holding her hand she passed on. She was a loving wife, mom, and grandma. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Jack, her 3 kids Charlie, Cindy, and Davie, and all of her grandchildren.